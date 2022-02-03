RMB Namibia wins Global Finance Magazine’s Best Treasury and Cash Management Bank

WINDHOEK, Feb. 3 — The prestigious Global Finance magazine has recognized RMB Namibia as the Best Treasury and Cash Management Bank and RMB as the Best Bank for Payments and Collections in Africa.

The awards acknowledge excellence in treasury and cash management in relation to market share and reach, customer service, competitive pricing, product innovation, and differentiation. The awards honor organizations that best served their clients in the unprecedented and ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Philip Chapman, RMB Namibia CEO said: “the Best Treasury and Cash Management Bank Award reflects the unique and distinguished rank which RMB Namibia enjoys in this area of our market, as well the customer trust in our services and the role which RMB plays as a significant banking partner in providing innovative financial and banking solutions”.

The award highlighted RMB’s capability to deliver solutions within a challenging economic environment and its ability to help clients navigate the effects of the pandemic on their businesses and customers. By investing in product enhancements and innovation the bank created sustainable value within their clients’ businesses.

Chapman added: “We are proud of our diversified package of capital markets services and products, FX products as well as other innovated financial solutions to fulfill customers aspirations by providing the right tools to execute payments and collections seamlessly, in real-time, and ultimately optimize their cash positions in the most sophisticated way”

This year, Global Finance selected an overall global winner and global winners in six key sectors. Winners were also chosen in 77 countries and territories, and regionally across four categories, including Africa, Asia-Pacific, Central, and Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America, and Western Europe.