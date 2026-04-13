Navy chief appointed as head of Australian Defense Force

CANBERRA, April 13 — Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday announced that the head of the Royal Australian Navy has been appointed as the new Chief of the Australian Defense Force (ADF).

Albanese and Defense Minister Richard Marles told reporters in Canberra that Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, who has served as Chief of the Navy since 2022, will replace the retiring David Johnston as ADF chief from July.

Albanese said that Hammond’s career in the navy has spanned more than 40 years and included service on frigates and command of submarines in the Australian fleet.

He and Marles said in a joint statement that Hammond would bring “valuable insight” ahead of Australia’s acquisition of nuclear powered submarines under the AUKUS pact.

Additionally, Albanese and Marles announced on Monday that Lieutenant General Susan Coyle, the current Chief of Joint Capabilities, will be appointed as the new Chief of Army, making her the first woman to serve in the role.

Hammond will be succeeded as Chief of the Navy by his deputy, Rear Admiral Matthew Buckley. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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