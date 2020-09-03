Talent Attraction Programme brings in new intake for 2020.

Windhoekp, Sept 3-The Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group officially welcomed four (4) new participants to its Talent Attraction Programme (TAP). The graduates joined what will be the 13th year of the TAP programme, bringing the total number of participants to 96. The programme assigns successful applicants to an operating company in the O&L Group for a year-long placement in a position related to their field of study.

TAP is designed to guide and nurture the participants as they enter the working world, with tailored support being offered to each participant according to their areas of interest and career objectives. Each participant is also assigned a mentor who supports them in their job role and skills development and inspires them on their path of personal growth.

The latest TAP intake was officially welcomed by Berthold Mukuahima, O&L Group Human Capital Director and Paulina Shihepo, O&L Group Human Capital Practitioner. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two participants based at Strand Hotel Swakopmund joined the official welcoming meeting virtually with their mentor, Gerrit Grobler. Mukuahima commended the participants on their achievement, saying, “The job market is highly competitive and having a degree does not necessarily guarantee immediate employment. I congratulate you on being a part of the few who are fortunate enough to have such an opportunity and it is up to you to truly make a success of it.”

Further elaborating on the success of the programme thus far, Mukuahima said, “The programme aims to take participants’ careers to the next level and has a high success rate in developing future leaders. The retention rate of the programme is also high and several managerial positions are currently occupied by former TAP participants who worked their way up within the O&L Group. We are very proud of what our previous participants have achieved following the foundation laid by TAP.

“TAP is a key example of our commitment to education and development at O&L. The programme is designed to equip participants with the skills they need to unlock the best versions of themselves. This directly relates to one of our O&L values – we grow people – and doing so adds to the continuous pursuit of our Vision, to be a catalyst for positive change, creating new realities and fulfilling dreams.”

The TAP participants were all in agreement in saying they feel like they have joined a family at O&L and their teams have been a source of support since day one.

The participants for 2020 and their respective functions are:

Magdalena Nangolo – Procurement at Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL)

Frans Nakale – Artisan HVAC at O&L Leisure

John Ngolo – Artisan HVAC at O&L Leisure

Elizabeth McLaren – Corporate Brand Champion at O&L Centre