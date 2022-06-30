Bank Windhoek announces fee structure effective 1 July 2022

Bank Windhoek announced its new fee structure, effective Friday, 1 July 2022. The fee structure considers the current economic outlook, compounded by the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new fee structure focuses on achieving: Where possible, free, or affordable banking; multi-Channel availability and convenience.

Affordable Banking

No monthly subscription fees for Internet Banking, the Mobile apps, or Cellphone Banking. This is to reduce our customer’s reliance on branches and to encourage them to use alternative digital services.

Airtime purchases utilising the new Bank Windhoek Mobile App will continue to be free of bank charges.

AlertMe SMS notifications for debit and credit transactions remain free of charge. This service empowers the Bank’s customers to be informed of all activities on their accounts, reducing the risk of losses due to fraudulent activities.

Electronic statements are free, and customers are encouraged to register to save money on printed monthly statements.

The free first issue of Debit/Credit Card.

Free mini-Statement on Cellphone Banking.

Notice of irregularity, unsuccessful debit order and deferment fees remain unchanged. This concession is made to help already strained customers.

No data is required for use of the Mobile App, these data costs are borne by the Bank.

Multi-Channel Availability and Convenience

Bank Windhoek Managing Director, Baronice Hans commented “Our digital banking services continue to offer customers the convenience to conduct their banking 24 hours a day, seven days a week. These digital channels also allow our clients the opportunity to reduce their bank charges by how they choose to transact.”

Bank Windhoek’s new fee structure is visible in its branches and agencies, and available on the website at www.bankwindhoek.com.na. The overall average increase has been contained to 6.2 percent in line with current inflation.

For more information, customers can visit the Bank Windhoek website or contact the Bank’s Customer Contact Centre at +264 61 299 1200.