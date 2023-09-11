At least 26 people killed in boat mishap in central Nigeria

ABUJA, Sept. 11 — Twenty-six bodies have been recovered, while about 44 are still missing after a boat capsized in the Mokwa local government area of Nigeria’s central Niger State, local authorities confirmed.

The boat mishap happened Sunday at about 8 a.m., local time, between the Jabba and Kainji dams in the Gbajibo ward of Mokwa local government area.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) confirmed that more than 100 people were on board the boat, adding that the victims, who were from Gbajibo, Ekwa, and Yankyade communities, were on their way to their farms on the other side of the River Niger (old Gbajibo).

Ibrahim Husseini, the spokesperson for the NSEMA, said the agency is working in collaboration with the Mokwa local government officials and local divers to conduct a search and rescue operation at the scene of the incident.

“So far, 26 corpses have been recovered, while over 30 have been rescued as the operation is ongoing. Over 100 people are said to have been on board the boat when the incident occurred,” he added.

Jibrin Muregi, chairman of the Mokwa local government, also confirmed the incident, saying that rescue efforts are ongoing. (Xinhua)