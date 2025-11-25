Trending Now
Home InternationalCRIME Arms, munitions discovered in N. Afghanistan
Arms, munitions discovered in N. Afghanistan
KHOWST, AFGHANISTAN - JUNE 3: A variety of captured al-Qaeda weapons are displayed July 3, 2002 at the Khowst airbase in southeastern Afghanistan. U.S. special forces in the region uncovered the weapons as part of a 30 ton cache found last week after receiving tips of al-Qaeda activity in the area. (Photo by Scott Nelson/Getty Images)
CRIMEInternationalMiddle East

Arms, munitions discovered in N. Afghanistan

November 25, 2025

KABUL, Nov. 25– Personnel of the national army have uncovered arms and ammunitions in the northern Afghanistan Balkh province, reported the state-run Radio and Television of Afghanistan (RTA) on Tuesday.

The weaponry, which included six stocks of Kalashnikov assault rifles, a pistol, four hand grenades, and hundreds of bullets and other military equipment’s were discovered during search operations in Sholgara district on Monday, the state-owned media outlet added.

Without providing more details, citing the army sources RTA added that no one has the right to keep or carry arms illegally elsewhere in the country. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 58
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Update: Death toll from Kenyan landslide rises to...

November 1, 2025

How the Windhoek Declaration Inspired Press Freedom Across...

May 5, 2023

SADC begins training for election observers ahead of...

September 6, 2025

China must resolutely hit back at Japanese leader’s...

November 23, 2025

UN Security Council extends authorization of EU-led force...

November 4, 2021

Top DPRK leader visits destroyer Choe Hyon

August 19, 2025

South Africa condemns Israel’s bombing of hospitals in...

April 17, 2025

Municipal police officer kills traffic cop at resort...

April 17, 2023

Philippine economy fundamentally strong as government pushes accountability,...

November 17, 2025

Scientists in Australia send “cell hotels” on space...

November 17, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.