Arms, munitions discovered in N. Afghanistan

KABUL, Nov. 25– Personnel of the national army have uncovered arms and ammunitions in the northern Afghanistan Balkh province, reported the state-run Radio and Television of Afghanistan (RTA) on Tuesday.

The weaponry, which included six stocks of Kalashnikov assault rifles, a pistol, four hand grenades, and hundreds of bullets and other military equipment’s were discovered during search operations in Sholgara district on Monday, the state-owned media outlet added.

Without providing more details, citing the army sources RTA added that no one has the right to keep or carry arms illegally elsewhere in the country. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 58