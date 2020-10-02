AR to honor Mr. Lukato with AR Political Activist Award.

Windhoek, Oct 2-The Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement Leader Dr. Job Shipululo Amupanda yesterday morning authored a letter to the president of the National Democratic party (NDP) Mr. Martin Lukato requesting for a meeting. According to the letter, the meeting is to be held for three reasons; to honor the NDP president with the AR Political Activist Award, to start supporting and cooperating with NDP in Katima Mulilo local authority area and finally, AR plans on giving a public lecture, to be delivered by the NDP president. The closed door meeting will take place on Wednesday, 07 October 2020, followed by a joint press briefing the next day and a public lecture in the evening where the award-giving ceremony will also take place. According to the letter, AR has promised to take care of the Mr. Lukato’s travel and accommodation fees upon his acceptance of the meeting.

NDN Reporter