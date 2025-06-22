Netumbo Concluding the Era of Tanganyika Group Leadership in the SWAPO Party.

By Mutomba wa Katali

MABUSHE, Sunday, 22 June – The term “Tanganyika group” within SWAPO identifies the members of SWAPO who established their presence and operations in Tanganyika (now Tanzania) during the early 1960s, under the legendary leadership of the late Dr. Sam Nujoma.

This impressive and formidable Tanganyika clique has predominantly led SWAPO and Namibia since independence until today, utilizing their political experience within the broad party structure that consisted mainly of members who were inside the country during the intense military conflict between SWAPO and the white minority South Africa, yet they have never governed the country even 35 years after independence.

Additionally, the Tanganyika Group appears to remain permanent members of the state security, as numerous generals who are beyond retirement age still serve in the Namibian Defense Forces, Namibian Police Forces, Intelligence Services, and Correctional Services today. They continue to sing an old refrain to the appointing authorities that “we are here to maintain security and stability, especially in the Army, as young individuals might ignite conflict.”

Currently, both the Namibian Defense Forces and the Namibian Police Forces continue to be led by generals past retirement age.

While it is important to recognize that this group played a key role in developing and shaping SWAPO into an international entity that subsequently achieved Namibia’s independence, the Tanganyika Group has simultaneously held onto power for too long in the country.

There exists a significant divide between the Tanganyika Group and the younger members of the SWAPO party, as evidenced by the difficulty that both the late Dr. Hage Geingob and Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah faced in forming a government, due to their limited choices for cabinet appointments, with many of their notable comrades either retired or deceased, and their unfamiliarity with the new generation of SWAPO party leadership, as they represent two distinct political eras.

In the current government, 5 of the cabinet members, accounting for 37% of the cabinet, were recalled from retirement to serve, including Dr. Kaire Mbuende, who turns 72 this year; Inge Zaamwani (66); Erica Shafuda (63); Selma Ashipala-Musavyi (65); and Dr. Charles Mubita, who is 69.

Historically, there was a belief within the ruling SWAPO party during national elections that the Tanganyika group would determine and guide the party regarding who the next leader should be, according to the views of the SWAPO party Politburo and Central Committee; however, that will now become a part of SWAPO party history, as Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, turning 73 on October 29 of this year and once one of the youngest within the Tanganyika group, now serves as the final leader from that Nujoma-era. – Namibia Daily News

