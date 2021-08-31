PGA Tour Championship preview, 2-5 September 2021

WINDHOEK, AUG. 31 — SuperSport viewers on DStv can look forward to seeing all the action from the PGA Tour Championship at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia from Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 September 2021.

SuperSport is the ultimate destination for golf fans, with an unparalleled selection of an action from around the world.

This event marks the season finale of the 2020-21 PGA Tour. The top-30 players in the FedExCup standings through the previous week’s BMW Championship officially qualify for the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

To determine the FedExCup champion in Atlanta, the PGA Tour institutes a strokes-based bonus system (Starting FedExCup Strokes) related to the FedExCup standings through the BMW Championship.

The FedExCup points leader after the first two Playoffs events will begin the Tour Championship at 10-under par. The next four players will start at 8-under through 5-under, respectively. The next five will begin at 4-under, regressing by one stroke per five players until those ranked Nos. 26-30 start at even par.

Yet this format has upset several players, including 2021 U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm: “I don’t like it. I don’t think it’s fair,” said the Spaniard. “I think you have the Playoffs itself and win the first two, and if you don’t play good on the last one, you don’t – you can end up with a really bad finish.

“I don’t like it. I understand the system, and the way I was told by one of the PGA Tour officials, I’m a Patriots fan, and the Patriots win the Super Bowl – win everything, and get to the Super Bowl and they don’t win the Super Bowl, you don’t win the Lombardi Trophy, right. My answer was, they still finished second. They have to understand golf is a little different.”

And with the Ryder Cup looming later in the month, there are players already turning their focus to the iconic United States v Europe golfing showdown, including Jordan Spieth.

“I’d rather play better at the Ryder Cup than in the Tour Championship,” he said. “We [golfers] never get team sports, so to be able to have team sports. When you win a championship in team sports you get your parade, right? For us, that’s the Sunday afternoon after winning a Ryder Cup on U.S. soil, where everyone sticks around and you get to kind of party with everybody. That’s our parade. That’s what we look forward to.”

The East Lake Golf Club has a 7,346-yard par 70 course. There is no official purse for the PGA Tour Championship, with the tournament directly determining the assignment of FedEx Cup bonus pool money of up to $15million.

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv can see all their favorite golf stars dominating courses across the world. Visit www.dstv.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

PGA Tour Championship broadcast details

All times CAT

Thursday 2 September

19:00: Day 1 – LIVE on SuperSport Golf

Friday 3 September

19:00: Day 2 – LIVE on SuperSport Golf

Saturday 4 September

19:00: Day 3 – LIVE on SuperSport Golf

Sunday, September

18:00: Day 4 – LIVE on SuperSport Golf

FedEx Cup standings 2021

Rank Player Points