MULTICHOICE NAMIBIA LAUNCHES SHOWMAX ADD TO BILL.

Windhoek, Feb 12–Providing more content for Premium subscribers at no cost – DStv Premium subscribers can now enjoy the best streaming international series and movies via Showmax at no extra cost, as digital pioneer MultiChoice Namibia introduces its brand new Showmax Add to Bill offering.

Beginning 09 February 2021, all DStv Premium customers can add Showmax to their monthly bill at no extra cost. This puts all the very best in streaming entertainment at our subscribers’ fingertips allowing viewers access to endless showbiz releases.

“We launched Showmax Add to Bill in response to our customers’ changing consumption patterns as a result of video entertainment services increasingly moving online. As an ICT anchor within Namibia, it’s only fitting that we maintain pace with these trends and provide greater access to our existing online entertainment offering. Showmax Add to Bill now makes it easier for DStv subscribers to access these services,” says Roger Gertze, Managing Director at MultiChoice Namibia.

Compact Plus, Compact, Access and Family customers can add Showmax to their DStv subscription for half the standard Showmax subscription price of NAD 72.50 by also visiting www.dstvafrica.com, selecting ‘activate’ on the Showmax banner, selecting ‘Add to Bill’, accepting the quotation, choosing between a once-off or recurring payment, selecting their referred payment method (card or EFT), selecting ‘save and pay’, selecting ‘create an account’, and completing the account set-up to start watching Showmax.

Alternatively, subscribers can access the MyDStv App from their mobile devices to add Showmax to their DStv account.

Subscribers can link one Showmax account per DStv subscription. In the case of customers being subscribed to more than one DStv package, Showmax can be linked to each package and will be discounted according to either the free or half price offering. Access to Showmax, even for DStv Premium subscribers receiving the service for free, is not automatic. Active DStv subscribers can activate Showmax on their DStv accounts via the MyDStv app or by visiting www.dstvafrica.com. Accounts cannot be activated via the Showmax website.

To get connected to the best original shows, kids’ edutainment, sport and more, subscribers simply need a smart TV connected to the internet, or a mobile device. Subscribers can register up to five devices on their Showmax account and watch Showmax on a maximum of two devices at the same time. The cost for data or the internet service needed to run Showmax is not included in this offer however, recently launched streaming bundles are available with MTC and is at the customer’s own cost.

“Showmax has secured a stellar programming line-up for February, including The Stand, an apocalyptic drama based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel, season 4 of the critically acclaimed series Fargo, season 6 of the ever-popular Emmy and Saturn Award-nominated series Bosch and the 6-episode British drama series The Bay, seasons 3 and 4 of the comedy High Maintenance as well as 2020 Directors Guild of Canada Award winning apocalyptic drama Utopia Falls. Watch all of this and more, exclusively on Showmax,” concludes Gertze.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info