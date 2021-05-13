Anatole Collinet Makosso named as Congoese PM

BRAZZAVILLE, May 13 -- Congo's President Denis Sassou Nguesso has appointed Anatole Collinet Makosso as the new prime minister of the country, replacing Clement Mouamba, according to a decree issued here on Wednesday night. Makosso, 56, was minister of primary and secondary education in the outgoing government. He is now in charge of forming the new government. Mouamba presented his resignation to Nguesso on May 5, after Nguesso was re-elected as president of the Republic of Congo in March. Xinhua