27 foreign nationals in China diagnosed with novel coronavirus: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 10 -- Twenty-seven foreign nationals have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus, among whom three have been cured and discharged from hospital, two have passed away, and 22 others are isolated in hospitals, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Monday. The figures are correct as of 8 a.m. local time Monday and the two deaths include a Chinese American and a Japanese national, according to spokesperson Geng Shuang. He said the Chinese American and Japanese passed away at 7 p.m. on Feb. 6 and in the early morning of Feb. 8, respectively. Both of them died in Wuhan, Hubei Province. Medical staff had done their utmost to treat the two individuals, and the Chinese side has been in contact with their bereaved families, Geng said. The Chinese side offers its deepest condolences over their passing, Geng said, noting that the United States and Japan have been notified of the deaths through diplomatic channels. "The Chinese side will offer necessary assistance to the U.S. side and the Japanese side, as well as the bereaved families," Geng said. The spokesperson emphasized that China attaches great importance to the health and safety of all foreign nationals in Wuhan, with effective measures being taken to respond timely to their concerns and requests. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also stressed many times that flying out in a rush is not recommended, and the best approach is to stay put and enhance self-protection, said Geng, stressing that the WHO's professional recommendations should be respected. For those countries that wish to bring their nationals home, Geng said China will make relevant arrangements and offer necessary assistance consistent with international practices and domestic epidemic prevention and control measures. Xinhua