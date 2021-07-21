All for the sake of charity.

Windhoek, July 21–On Wednesday, 14 July 2021, the Bank Windhoek Virtual Relay hosted its awards ceremony in Windhoek. With COVID-19 social distance measures in place, the winning team’s sole representatives collected their awards on behalf of the rest of their teams.

In the male category, overall winners The Eagles Endurance won in this group in a time of 1:11:01. Farm Windhoek Fitness scooped up second place with 1:13:32, while Martin Se Span, who finished in 1:16:26, took up the third spot. The female category went to The 5 A.M Club who finished the race in 1:35:50. Ninjas won the second spot at 1:38:31. Ifco took up the third spot in the females’ category after recording a 1:40:29 finishing time.

Hollers 1 won the mixed group in a time of 1:21:56. Farm Windhoek Fitness Veterans finished second in 1:32:17. Team Munsha occupied the third and final spot in the mixed category with a 1:34:27 time.

Participation convenience

Sixty-six teams of four comprising two hundred and sixty-four participants, took part in the 2021 Bank Windhoek Virtual Relay. The charity-based event encourages a healthy lifestyle and enhanced physical fitness to mitigate the risks of COVID-19. The Relay allowed participants to take part at their convenience, adhere to social distancing measures, after registering via Webscorer.com.

Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Social Investments, Sponsorship, and Events, Bronwyn Moody, congratulated all the winners and participants. She announced that proceeds generated from the event would go to the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

Participating teams had 24 hours to complete 20 kilometres: from noon midday on Saturday, 10 July until noon midday on Sunday, 11 July 2021, Namibian time. Each runner or fast walker had to use an activity tracker app to track their duration and pace. Averaging five kilometres per teammate, at a time convenient to each of them, at their own pace. The teams then had to submit a link or screenshot of their activity for distance and time verification.

Teams entered from Windhoek, Rehoboth, Okahandja, Otjikoto Mine, Swakopmund, Rossmund, Henties Bay, Walvis Bay, Outjo, Omaruru, Aranos and Buitepos. International participants were from Germany, South Africa, Botswana, England, Scotland, Australia, Croatia, and Mauritius.

Farm Windhoek Fitness, who facilitated the event, said that the Virtual Relay was well received. “The participating teams expressed appreciation for being able to take part in an event since none have been happening recently,” said Farm Windhoek Fitness’, Julie Mbaisa.

The Bank Windhoek Virtual Relay awards concluded with 47 lucky draws and various prizes such as best team photo on social media with #BWRelay2021

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info