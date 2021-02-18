Meryam Nghidipo Inspiring Namibian youth with NamInspiration.

Windhoek, Feb. 18–From having a low confidence, high stress levels and hopeless days, to searching for inspirational quotes on the internet, Meryam Naayela Nghidipo is now the proud owner of NamInspiration,a Non-Profit Organization which is aimed at inspiring people from all walks of lives.

Meryam said the idea was conceived in 2016 as she was surfing the internet for inspirational quotes in order to motivate herself. She then approached the Presidency to get a support letter in order to allow her access to various offices such as the office of the founding President and former President where she collected various books and has since collected different quotes of these Namibian leaders.

“As a Namibian I decided to search for quotes by Namibians but to my surprise one website from provebs pops up but unfortunately it was all international, from there I thought why can’t I start up quotes by Namibians, from there I took a paper and a pen, that’s where NamInspiration was born,” said Meryam.

In addition, Meryam has now put up a team of seven volunteers mostly students helping her in various areas such as in web design and marketing amongst others, “we are looking forward at taking more people under our wings. Moreover, NamInspiration is in the process of launching a clothing line with Namibian quotes and pictures of the authors as a way of raising funds to help the team with various activities the team will embark on.”

NamInspirational is also into philanthropic work, the organisation has since embarked on helping a physically challenged man by the name Dion Geingob in producing his debut album. “We have decided to bring him under our wings as he will be part of our team and we planning on buying him winter clothes during winter”, she said.

The organisation is also paying the tuition fess of a young man from Erongo region.

Moreover, NamInspiration’s desire is to inspire the nation and to unleash the potential within Namibia people.

Robert Maseka

