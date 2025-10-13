Namibia names 36-man preliminary squad for Rugby World Cup qualifiers

Trending Now
National
NationalSports

October 13, 2025

WINDHOEK, Oct. 13  — The Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) has announced a 36-man preliminary squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup qualifiers in Dubai.

According to the country’s rugby union, the group represents a balance of experience and emerging Namibian talent, with players having been identified through the NRU’s high-performance pathway and various national competitions.

“This preliminary group will continue preparation under the Namibia Rugby Union’s High-Performance Program. The final 30-player traveling squad for the Rugby World Cup qualifiers in Dubai will be confirmed and announced on October 20,” the union added.

Namibia will participate in the final repechage tournament set to take place in Dubai from November 8 to 18. This final repechage will feature a four-team round-robin competition, with only one team securing the last available ticket to the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

The other participating nations are Brazil, Canada and Belgium. The 2027 tournament in Australia will be the biggest Rugby World Cup ever, with 24 teams set to compete.(Xinhua)

