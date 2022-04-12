The Bank Windhoek NVF Doc Volleyball Tourney displays growth

Windhoek, April 12– Hillary Imbuwa, President of Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF), said the Federation would work hard to create more volleyball opportunities for the youth. He said this as the Federation hosted yet another successful Bank Windhoek Doc Tournament over the weekend at The Dome in Swakopmund.

The Bank Windhoek Doc Tournament attracted 22 and 16 teams in the men’s and women’s categories, which resulted in 38 teams in total and 532 players. Participants were from Katima Mulilo, Oranjemund, Rundu, Ondangwa, Oshakati, Otjiwarongo, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay, Grootfontein and Windhoek.

During the Tournament, the defending champion in the women’s category, Revivals Volleyball Club, successfully defended their title for the fifth time after beating the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) team 3:2 in sets. Champions Namibia Correctional Service put up a good show in the men’s category but ended third after the Kudos Sports Club team beat them in the semi-finals.

The men’s final was between Kudos and Active Performer Academy (APA), in which APA won by a 3:1 set. Active Performer Academy won the men’s category, followed by Kudos Sports Club, Namibia Correctional Service, and Khomas NamPol. Revivals, NDF, Kudos Sports Club, and Oshana NamPol, finished as the top four teams in the women’s category.

Joel Mathews, Chairperson of the Namibian Sports Commission, opened the Tournament. Freddy Mwiya, the Chief Administrator of the Sports Commission, also attended the event to assess the growth of sports. In their remarks, the duo commended the NVF for the excellent work in taking volleyball to nearly all corners of the country.

“We still want to grow the Tournament bigger and better to host it over four days. The exciting part is that the youth representation among the players stood at 80 percent,” concluded Imbuwa