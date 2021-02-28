Four men shot dead in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 28-- Four men aged between 30 to 64 were shot dead and another was injured Saturday at Mitchells Plain near Cape Town, said South Africa n police. "The victims were shot and killed at close range while a 37-year-old male victim escaped the attack with a gunshot wound," said Western Cape police spokesman Andre Traut. "It is alleged that unknown suspects opened fire at the group of five and fled the scene on foot. The suspects are yet to be arrested and police are making an appeal to the community to approach us with information," he said. The cause of the shooting was not clear at this stage. Xinhua