Namibia names 18-man cricket squad ahead of Uganda tie.

WINDHOEK, March 31 -- Cricket Namibia on Tuesday named an ultimate squad of 18 players for the Castle Lite Series against Uganda from April 3 to 8 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. The squad to face Uganda includes: Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (Captain), Tangeni Lungameni, JP Kotze, Mauritius Ngupita, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Stephen Baard, Michau du Preez, Dewald Nell, Divan La Cock, Shaun Fouche and Ruben Trumpelmann. The team management includes head coach Pierre de Bruyn; manager Picky Ya France; assistant coach Albie Morkel; analyst Riaan Minnie; assistant bowling coach Fortune Matawu and assistant fielding coach Gareth Cloete. According to Namibia 's cricket governing body, spectators will not be allowed during the tournament due to COVID-19 restrictions, but all cricket lovers and the general public can follow the live games on the Cricket Namibia Facebook page as well on the country's national broadcasting station.Xinhua