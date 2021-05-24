(Special for CAFS) Zimbabwean president calls for end to ritual killings

HARARE, May 24– Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for an end to ritual killings which have seen a number of people, especially young children, being killed by those who believe in black magic.

Mnangagwa said the nation, led by traditional leaders as the custodians of the country’s culture, should shun the ritual killings and live in peace, unity and harmony enjoying the rich cultural diversity that the nation offered, the state-run Herald newspaper reported Saturday.

In his address to the nation to mark the Cultural Commemoration Day on Friday, Mnangagwa said ritual killings had no place in Zimbabwe, a unitary state that valued human life, tolerance, peace and unity which were all cornerstones of national development.

“The values of respect and honor must be promoted while our chiefs and traditional leaders must continue to dissuade our people to shun these so-called ritual practices. The killing of our children is not acceptable,” he said. (Xinhua)