Zambia national airline to commence direct flights to South Africa

LUSAKA, June 6 — Zambia’s national airline will commence direct flights to South Africa six months after returning to the sky, a government official said Monday.

Zambia Airways, which resumed operations in December after a 30-year hiatus following its liquidation in 1994, will commence direct flights to South Africa on July 1, 2022.

Zambian Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali said the commencement of flights to South Africa will go a long way in strengthening ties between the two countries.

“It is my pleasure to make an announcement that Zambia Airways will start flights to Johannesburg on the 1st of July, 2022. This is time for new dawns, new horizons and new developments in Zambia,” he said when he launched the airline’s central ticketing office.

He added that the government was in the process of envisaging a strategic plan aimed at developing the capacity, stakeholder collaboration and economic development of the aviation sector.

The airline resumed operations after the government signed a shareholding agreement with Ethiopian Airlines in 2018. (Xinhua)