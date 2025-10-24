Zambia calls for concerted efforts to address rising transnational crimes

Trending Now
Africa

October 24, 2025

LUSAKA, Oct. 24 — Zambia on Thursday raised concerns over the increasing cases of transnational crimes in the southern African region, calling for concerted efforts to tackle them.

Minister of Defense Ambrose Lufuma said crimes such as motor vehicle theft and the smuggling of essential goods pose a threat to national security and must be brought to a halt.

Speaking at the official opening of the ministerial meeting of the 26th session of the Zambia-Namibia Joint Permanent Commission on Defense and Security, Lufuma emphasized that coordinated action is required to address transnational crimes, which risk destabilizing countries in the region.

He said the defense and security services of the two countries must strengthen collaboration and conduct joint operations to curb such crimes, adding that peace and stability are essential for attracting meaningful investment. (Xinhua)

