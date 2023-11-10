M-Net Brings Award-Winning Series “Succession” to Primetime Weeknights

Staff Reporter

M-Net, the renowned South African television network, is set to elevate its weeknight lineup with the addition of HBO’s critically acclaimed series “Succession.” The move reflects M-Net’s commitment to providing viewers with top-tier international content, and Succession’s gripping narrative and stellar ensemble cast make it a perfect fit.

**A Family Saga Unveiled: What to Expect from “Succession”**

Succession, spanning four seasons, follows the lives of the Roy family—a wealthy and powerful media dynasty. As they navigate the ruthless realms of business, family dynamics, and personal ambition, viewers are treated to a captivating storyline marked by compelling plot twists and exceptional performances.

The series has received widespread acclaim, accumulating an impressive tally of 121 awards and 263 nominations across prestigious ceremonies such as the BAFTA, Primetime Emmy’s, and Golden Globes. Its success positions Succession as a formidable contender in the realm of family dramas.

**A Peek into the Roy Dynasty**

The Roy family’s narrative unfolds with a mix of intrigue, humour, and heart, offering viewers a nuanced exploration of the impact of massive wealth and power on familial relationships. Director and executive producer Adam McKay highlights the tragic side of the story, showcasing the distortions and wounds inflicted by wealth and power.

Executive producer Frank Rich praises the specificity with which Succession’s characters are drawn, combining wry humour and heart. This, coupled with the stellar ensemble cast, contributes to the series standing out in the crowded field of family drama.

**Prime Time Offering: Succession Takes the 22h00 Slot**

Starting from November 6, M-Net (DStv Channel 101) will air Succession every weekday evening at 22h00. By showcasing all four seasons in this coveted prime time slot, M-Net aims to provide viewers with the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the addictive series.

Waldimar Pelser, Director for Premium Channels, outlines the network’s strategy of featuring the award-winning evergreen series at 10 pm. This move aligns with M-Net’s commitment to delivering the very best international content that stands the test of time.

**How to Catch the Roy Family Drama**

Succession will be available on DStv Premium on M-Net (Channel 101) from November 6, 2023. The series will air Mondays to Fridays at 22h00, live-streamed on DStv Stream, and available on DStv Catch Up after broadcast.

Whether you’re a fan of intense family dramas, intricate power struggles, or simply crave top-notch storytelling, Succession is poised to captivate audiences in its new primetime slot. Tune in every weeknight at 22h00 on M-Net (DStv Channel 101) from Monday, November 6, and prepare for a television experience that transcends boundaries. Join the conversation on social media platforms, including X, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, and let the gripping saga of the Roy family unfold before you.