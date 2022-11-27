Trending Now
Home InternationalTechnology World sci-tech development forum opens in China
World sci-tech development forum opens in China
Technology

World sci-tech development forum opens in China

November 27, 2022

CHENGDU, Nov. 27 — The 4th World Science and Technology Development Forum opened Sunday in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province.
Themed “Openness, Trust, and Cooperation,” the forum has attracted more than 300 scholars, representatives from international organizations, and entrepreneurs. Among them are seven Nobel laureates, and over 60 academicians from China and abroad.
The participants, from over 20 countries and regions, have gathered online and offline to discuss sci-tech innovation and sustainable development in basic sciences, climate change, digital economy, and green innovation.
Hou Jianguo, president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said in an address that the academy looks forward to working with more research institutions and researchers to explore the unknown world and achieve technological changes.
The event is jointly hosted by the China Association for Science and Technology, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and the Sichuan provincial government. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 26
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

German court rules Facebook default privacy settings unlawful

February 15, 2018

Orange unveils the First Space to Test and...

September 20, 2022

Bank Windhoek to host discussion on blockchain technology

February 1, 2018

S. African “Please Call Me” inventor denies settlement...

January 14, 2019

Huawei to invest 100 bln USD on more...

June 17, 2019

MTC holds sponsorship beneficiaries’ engagement session. 

February 9, 2021

Scientists develop device to power electronics with Wi-Fi...

January 28, 2019

Huawei revenue up 39 percent in Q1

April 22, 2019

Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9

October 1, 2021

Cybersecurity reaches bionic implants at Mobile World Congress

February 27, 2019