World sci-tech development forum opens in China

CHENGDU, Nov. 27 — The 4th World Science and Technology Development Forum opened Sunday in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

Themed “Openness, Trust, and Cooperation,” the forum has attracted more than 300 scholars, representatives from international organizations, and entrepreneurs. Among them are seven Nobel laureates, and over 60 academicians from China and abroad.

The participants, from over 20 countries and regions, have gathered online and offline to discuss sci-tech innovation and sustainable development in basic sciences, climate change, digital economy, and green innovation.

Hou Jianguo, president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said in an address that the academy looks forward to working with more research institutions and researchers to explore the unknown world and achieve technological changes.

The event is jointly hosted by the China Association for Science and Technology, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and the Sichuan provincial government. (Xinhua)