Angola wants to host FIA General Assembly

LUANDA, Sept. 22 — Angola on Tuesday announced its intention to host the 2023 General Assembly of the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

The president of the Angolan Motor Sports Federation (FADM), Ramiro Barreira, presented the candidacy on the occasion of the president of FIA, Jean Todt, visiting Angola.

Barreira said that the presence of Todt will help motorsports gain new impetus in the country especially in the provinces that regularly organize competitions.

Todt is in the African country since Tuesday morning for a two-day working visit.

During his stay in Angola, Todt is expected to hold meetings with local sports and political authorities in his capacity as the special envoy of the UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety.

Todt on Wednesday will testify the launching of the foundation stone for the construction of a race track, in the district of Cabo Ledo, municipality of Icolo e Bengo, nearly 80 kilometers from Luanda. (Xinhua)