Ukrainian president demands punishment, compensation from Iran for plane crash

KIEV, Jan. 11 -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday insisted on Iran's "full admission of guilt" in the downing of Ukrainian Airlines flight 752, which resulted in the deaths of all 176 passengers and crew members on board. In a Facebook post, Zelensky said: "This morning was not good, but it brought the truth. Even before the end of the International Commission, Iran had pleaded guilty to crashing the Ukrainian plane. But we insist on full admission of guilt." "We expect from Iran assurances of a willingness to fully and openly investigate, bring those responsible to justice, return the bodies of the dead, pay compensation, and make official apologies through diplomatic channels," Zelensky said. The Ukrainian president said he hoped the investigation would continue without obstruction, adding that the actions of the personnel responsible for the downing should be investigated. Iran's state TV on Saturday quoted the Iranian military as saying that it "unintentionally" shot down the Ukrainian jetliner on Wednesday. Iranian armed forces said they mistook the Ukrainian jet for a hostile plane, according to the state TV. Xinhau