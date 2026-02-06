Trending Now
International

EU proposes 20th package of sanctions against Russia

February 6, 2026

BRUSSELS, Feb. 6– The European Commission has proposed a 20th package of sanctions against Russia, targeting key sectors including energy, financial services and trade, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

According to a statement released by the Commission, the measures are intended to increase pressure on Russia following the second round of trilateral talks on Ukraine held in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and Thursday between Russia, the United States and Ukraine.

The talks failed to produce substantive breakthroughs on core issues, apart from a large-scale prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine.

In the energy sector, the European Union plans to introduce a full maritime services ban on Russian crude oil, a move expected to further reduce Russia’s energy revenues.

The ban would be implemented in coordination with G7 partners, the statement said. The bloc also plans to add 43 vessels linked to Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” to its sanctions list, bringing the total number to 640.

Additional measures would restrict Russia’s ability to acquire tankers for the fleet and impose bans on maintenance and other services for LNG tankers and icebreakers, further undermining Russian gas export projects, the statement added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

