Turkey’s former deputy prime minister launches new party

ANKARA, March 11 -- Turkey's former deputy prime minister Ali Babacan on Wednesday announced the launch of his party, dubbed the Democracy and Progress Party, months after he resigned from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

"It's time for democracy and progress for Turkey. If you are looking for commiseration, we are the remedy," he said during a speech at his party's opening ceremony.

Babacan served as the former minister of economy, minister of foreign affairs and deputy prime minister between 2002 and 2015.

He announced to resignate from the ruling AKP on July 8, 2019.

The new party's founding members include former AKP members Sadullah Ergin and Nihat Ergun.

Babacan is known as being associated with former President Abdullah Gul who also left the AKP. Xinhua

