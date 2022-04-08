Trending Now
Home NationalAgriculture Namibia bank provides virtual training material to enhance farming productivity
Namibia bank provides virtual training material to enhance farming productivity
Agriculture

Namibia bank provides virtual training material to enhance farming productivity

April 8, 2022

WINDHOEK, April 8  — Namibia’s agricultural bank (Agribank) on Friday unveiled virtual training material on specified farming practices, aimed at transferring knowledge and skills to farmers, to enhance productivity countrywide.

The virtual training material focuses on five farming practices, namely, poultry production, farm infrastructure, rangeland management, livestock production, as well as crop and horticulture production, Agribank’s Executive Manager for Marketing and Customer Strategy, Regan Mwazi said in a statement at the launch in Otjiwarongo.

“Due to the disruptive nature of COVID-19 on all elements of doing business, the bank had to come up with matching solutions to remain relevant to our stakeholders,” he added.

Currently, the bank uses a series of article publications in local newspapers and online interventions such as the Agri-Learn Podcast and tips of the week that can also be found on Agribank’s social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Otjozondjupa regional council, Marlayn Mbakera, at the launch called on the farmers, and the public at large to embrace the virtual training materials in their farming approach. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 88
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Agriculture’s contribution to GDP declining: Schlettwein

June 18, 2018

Namibia celebrates Arbor Day

October 13, 2018

U.S. agricultural exports to China to hit record...

February 19, 2021

Hello Africa: Young Namibians seeking to transform agriculture...

October 17, 2021

Fish belong to all Namibians: Basson

June 20, 2018

The Dung-beetle: insect study highlights brunt of climate...

July 30, 2018

Siblings receive funds for tomato production during WFD

October 30, 2018

China Shouguang vegetable price index up 2.84 pct

March 31, 2021

Geological mapping to benefit //Kharas inhabitants

August 27, 2018

Universal Aquaculture Association launched in capital

October 15, 2018