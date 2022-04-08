Namibia bank provides virtual training material to enhance farming productivity

WINDHOEK, April 8 — Namibia’s agricultural bank (Agribank) on Friday unveiled virtual training material on specified farming practices, aimed at transferring knowledge and skills to farmers, to enhance productivity countrywide.

The virtual training material focuses on five farming practices, namely, poultry production, farm infrastructure, rangeland management, livestock production, as well as crop and horticulture production, Agribank’s Executive Manager for Marketing and Customer Strategy, Regan Mwazi said in a statement at the launch in Otjiwarongo.

“Due to the disruptive nature of COVID-19 on all elements of doing business, the bank had to come up with matching solutions to remain relevant to our stakeholders,” he added.

Currently, the bank uses a series of article publications in local newspapers and online interventions such as the Agri-Learn Podcast and tips of the week that can also be found on Agribank’s social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Otjozondjupa regional council, Marlayn Mbakera, at the launch called on the farmers, and the public at large to embrace the virtual training materials in their farming approach. (Xinhua)