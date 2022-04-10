Celebrities influence of the modern day education standards

BY Refilwe Boleseng (Botswana)

Legendary music moguls Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine have announced that toward the end of 2022 they will open up a high school in the Los Angeles area, the school would mentor students to an among other things, aspire to become entrepreneurs. The public school expects an intake of about 124 students which the school directors hope to hike to 250.

The school will be strategically set in the Los Angeles Unified School District, which happens to be the second-largest school district in the nation and home to a high population of Latino and Black communities. Dre and Iovine plan to launch the academy in Leimert Park, the Black cultural hub in Los Angeles.

The school is a result of the rise in the need for innovative educational opportunities for all students of all skin colors, and furthermore, the academy, which will be a part of the Los Angeles Unified School District, demonstrates a commitment to supporting groups that have been marginalized in education. The two moguls injected about a 70million to see to the success of this vision.