King Tee Dee’s Wife Celebrates Birthday

WINDHOEK, JAN 25 – The Namibian international award winning star’ s wife took to social media on Tuesday to announce her birthday. “Another phase in life, another stage of excellence and another opportunity for growth. I’m more than grateful to be alive. Happy birthday to me.”

Her husband and Mshasho supremo King Tee Dee also took to social media to wish his wife a happy birthday.

” The 25th of January is such a special day to me as it is my wife, my rock and my only mother of my children’s birthday date. I just want to say happy birthday to you my lovely and humble wife. Let this day be filled with love and laughter, just know that I love and will always love you regardless. God bless the day that I found you. Once again I love you @nomvulainman.” – mrobert@namibiadailynews.info