Swapo Party kicks off fundraising in //Kharas region
Politics

Swapo Party kicks off fundraising in //Kharas region

June 26, 2022

By Joe-Chintha Garises

KEETMANSHOOP, 26 June 2022 – //Kharas Swapo Party members hosted their first fundraising activities at the regional office in Keetmanshoop on Friday and Saturday.

Swapo regional coordinator, Mathew Mumbala, said that the fundraiser is for activities that the party will host and for travelling in the region.

“It’s for events such as the regional congress and conferences,” he said adding they needed to prepare themselves financially.

Kharas governor Aletha Fredricks also attended the event.

The fundraising will be ongoing over three consecutive weekends including 1 and 2 July and 8 and – 9 July and includes sales of braai meat, sausages, beverages, and party material like t-shirts and jerseys.

“The party has also been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and doesn’t have funds,” Mumbala said adding no fundraising was possible in 2020-2021 which is why they were trying to make up for those years and we’re not going to stop.

“The fundraiser is going very well since it’s the first weekend, but surely next weekend will be much better,” Mumbala added. – Namibia Daily news

