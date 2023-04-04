Trending Now
Judge Rita Makarau's Ties to Mugabe Regime Under Scrutiny in Namibia
Judge Rita Makarau’s Ties to Mugabe Regime Under Scrutiny in Namibia
Politics

Judge Rita Makarau’s Ties to Mugabe Regime Under Scrutiny in Namibia

April 4, 2023

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, April 4  —  Namibia’s opposition parties have raised concerns over the appointment of Rita Makarau, a Zimbabwean judge, to the country’s highest court, citing her links to former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s controversial regime. The appointment of Makarau to the Supreme Court has been criticized by the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), and the National Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF).

According to a 2017 Reuters report, Makarau was perceived as an ally of Mugabe, and Zimbabwean opposition and civil society also criticized her for being too close to the ruling Zanu PF party.

Makarau resigned as Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in December 2017, following Mugabe’s ouster in a military coup.

Zimbabwean media has linked Makarau to the Generation 40 (G40) Zanu PF faction, which was aligned with Mugabe.

Namibia Daily News

