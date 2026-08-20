La Liga heavyweights begin season after World Cup delays

MADRID, Aug. 20 — Barcelona and Real Madrid begin their La Liga campaigns this weekend after World Cup commitments delayed the start of the season for several of Spain’s biggest clubs.

Defending champion Barcelona opens away to Elche on Sunday, while Jose Mourinho begins his latest spell in charge of Real Madrid with a visit to Espanyol on Saturday.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Athletic Bilbao, Real Sociedad, Real Betis and Valencia all sat out the opening round to give players involved in the World Cup extra time to recover. Atletico Madrid, whose first match was also postponed, began its campaign with a 2-0 win over Malaga on Wednesday.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona travels to a much-changed Elche side still needing to sign a striker following the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, but boosted by Tuesday’s arrival of Spain midfielder Rodri from Manchester City.

Fermin Lopez could operate as a false nine, while Flick is expected to manage the minutes of World Cup winners Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Eric Garcia ahead of a demanding opening month.

Mourinho returns to the Real Madrid dugout with the task of reviving a side that has endured two disappointing seasons.

The Portuguese coach has overseen a largely positive preseason and will hope Jude Bellingham can maintain the form he showed for England at the World Cup.

Young striker Carlos Espi could make his league debut following his move from Levante, while Kylian Mbappe, Yan Diomande and Vinicius Jr. could have their minutes limited after their World Cup exertions.

The round begins Thursday when Rayo Vallecano hosts Alaves at Leganes’ Butarque Stadium because renovation and safety work has left Rayo’s Vallecas home temporarily unavailable.

Betis hosts Real Sociedad on Friday, with both clubs also facing the task of making up their postponed opening-round fixtures next week.

Edin Terzic takes charge of Athletic Bilbao at San Mames for the first time Saturday against Sevilla as the Basque club looks to rebound from a disappointing 2025-26 campaign.

Bilbao has made no new signings but will hope returning loanees Peio Canales, Benat Gerenabarrena and Hugo Rincon can strengthen its squad.

Valencia also begins its season Saturday at home to Celta Vigo, whose opening match was postponed because of a fungal infection affecting the Balaidos pitch. After another difficult summer in the transfer market, coach Carlos Corberan will be eager for an encouraging start after recently signing a new contract.

Julian Alvarez could play his first minutes of the season when Atletico hosts Villarreal on Sunday. The reception he receives will be closely watched after the Argentina striker publicly expressed a desire to leave the club.

Getafe hosts promoted Racing Santander later Sunday looking to respond to a 3-0 opening defeat at Alaves. Racing began life back in the top flight with an entertaining 2-2 draw against Villarreal.

The round concludes Monday with Osasuna hosting Levante and Malaga welcoming Deportivo A Coruna to La Rosaleda in a meeting between two newly promoted sides. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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