Africa

Republic of Congo to assume OPEC rotating presidency in 2022

written by Paulina Meke August 24, 2021

BRAZZAVILLE, August 24 — The Republic of the Congo will succeed Angola as OPEC’s rotating presidency in 2022, said Mohammed Barkindo, secretary-general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) here on Monday.
“Congo will take over the presidency of OPEC in 2022,” he said after an exchange with Congolese Prime Minister Anatole Collinet Makosso, on the sidelines of his three-day working visit to Brazzaville, the Congolese capital.
“We salute the prime minister’s leadership and support for our organization. The head of government also reassured member and non-member countries of his particular support,” added Mohammed Barkindo.
OPEC is an intergovernmental organization of 13 nations. Over the past decades, the organization has been seeking stability in the market, and enhancing its dialogue and cooperation with consumers and non-OPEC producers.
The Republic of the Congo is the third largest oil producer in sub-Saharan Africa after Nigeria and Angola, with an estimated production of 336,000 barrels of crude oil per day. (Xinhua)

