S.Korea offers assistance to China to help tackle coronavirus outbreak

SEOUL, Jan. 30 -- South Korea has decided to offer 5 million U.S. dollars worth of medical supplies to China to help fight a novel coronavirus outbreak, the country's foreign ministry said Thursday. Part of the medical supplies will be delivered to the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, on Thursday night, the ministry said in a statement. The assistance reconfirmed the deep bond between South Korean and Chinese people, and the friendly relations between the two countries, it added. According to the statement, South Korea was consulting with China on necessary assistance to China's anti-virus fight. Xinhua

