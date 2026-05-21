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Over 800 Ghanaians register for evacuation from South Africa amid anti-immigrant protests
Africa

Over 800 Ghanaians register for evacuation from South Africa amid anti-immigrant protests

May 21, 2026

ACCRA, May 21– At least 800 Ghanaians have registered to be evacuated from South Africa following growing protests by some local groups against immigrants, Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday.

According to a statement, the government has had to reschedule this Thursday’s planned evacuation of Ghanaians due to the sheer number of people who have so far registered with its mission in Pretoria, South Africa‘s administrative capital.

“Considering the numbers involved and the South African legal conditions that have to be met, including mandatory passenger screening, multi-institutional coordination, and flight permits, the planned evacuation has been deferred by a few days to enable the High Commission to meet these conditions,” the statement said.

The statement assured Ghanaians in South Africa of the government’s best efforts to ensure their safe return home. The Ghanaian government has expressed concern over the safety of its citizens amid the anti-immigrant protests in some South African cities. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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