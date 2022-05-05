Real Madrid into Champions League final with another miracle comeback

MADRID, May 5 — Real Madrid completed yet another miracle comeback to book their place in the final of the UEFA Champions League final with a 3-1 win at home to Manchester City.

Manchester City looked to have booked their ticket to Paris in the 90th minute of the game after Riyad Mahrez had put them ahead in the 73rd minute and 5-3 ahead on aggregate.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti replaced Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro with Eduardo Camavinga, Marco Asensio and Rodrygo, but it looked as if it was going to be in vain.

Real Madrid had not had a shot to trouble Manchester City keeper Edinson before Karim Benzema hooked the ball across the face of the goal for Rodrygo to head home at the near post in the 90th minute, just before the referee signalled six minutes of injury time.

Ninety seconds later, Marcos Asensio got a touch on Dani Carvajal’s cross from the right and Rodrygo was there again to head into the top corner to send the tie to extra time.

From looking out for the count yet again in the tournament, Real Madrid was alive and kicking with the Bernabeu jumping.

Real Madrid got a penalty four minutes into extra time when Ruben Dias clipped Karim Benzema from behind and the referee pointed to the spot.

Benzema took his time and sent Edinson the wrong way to put Real Madrid 3-1 up on the night and 6-5 on aggregate. It was the first time Madrid had been ahead in the tie.

Until those chaotic minutes, it had looked as if Real Madrid were going to maintain their record of never having qualified after losing the first leg of a Champions League semi-final and even in the closing minutes of regular time.

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois cleared from Jack Grealish and Cancelo, while Eder Militao cleared off the line from Grealish just a minute before Rodrygo’s first goal.

At the end of first-half injury time, Courtois tipped Phil Foden’s header clear and Fernandinho missed the follow-up when it looked easier to score. (Xinhua)