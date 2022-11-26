Australia beats Tunisia at World Cup Group D

DOHA, Nov. 26 — Mitchell Duke’s lone brilliant header helped Australia beat Tunisia 1-0 in FIFA 2022 World Cup Group D here on Saturday.

Returned to Al Janoub Stadium after the 4-1 defeat against defending champion France, the Socceroos intensified their attacks with three forwards at the very beginning of the match. In the 23rd minute, Duke scored the lone goal into the far corner with a close range header.

The goal, thanks to Craig Goodwin’s deflected cross, also marked the 50th of the 2022 World Cup.

After a goalless draw against Denmark earlier this week, Tunisia pinned its hope of qualifying for the knockout stage on the match. Mohamed Drager unleashed a shot from the box in the 41st minute but was blocked by opposing defender Thomas Deng.

Tunisia, in the second half, build up their confidence by switching their formation, and was close to an equalizer through attempts from Ferjani Sassi and captain Youssef Msakni in the 61st and 71st minutes.

In the last group match on Wednesday, Tunisia will play France at the Education City Stadium, while Australia stays at Al Janoub Stadium to meet Denmark. (Xinhua)