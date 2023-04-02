Manchester United’s Away Woes Threaten Top Four Hopes

By Staff Reporter

LONDON, April 2 — Manchester United are enjoying an exciting season, but their away form is causing concern as they prepare to face Newcastle United on Sunday. While their home form has been impressive, their record on the road is less so, particularly against top sides. Unless they address this, they risk missing out on a top-four finish.

United have won 22 of 27 matches at Old Trafford this season, remaining unbeaten since September. They’ve won the Carabao Cup and made it to the FA Cup semi-finals, as well as achieving notable league wins against Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal, as well as European triumphs against Barcelona and Real Betis.

However, their away record tells a different story. Of their 19 games, they’ve won only 11 and suffered some traumatic defeats, particularly in the Premier League. These include a 4-0 thrashing by Brentford, a 6-3 loss to Manchester City, and a 7-0 humiliation at Anfield.

United have conceded 23 goals in their five away defeats in the Premier League this season, giving them the fourth-worst away defensive record in the league. While they’ve responded well to these defeats, conceding only three goals in their other eight matches, they’ve struggled against teams in the top half of the table, winning only one game away from home against a top-twelve team.

Their upcoming fixtures include visits to Tottenham and Brighton, as well as games against relegation-fighting sides like Bournemouth and West Ham. If United are to secure a top-four finish and a return to the Champions League next season, they'll need to address their poor away form and pick up points on the road.