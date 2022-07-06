Swakopmund motorists warned of maintenance works

Trending Now
National

July 6, 2022

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, July 6 – Due to slurry seal maintenance work on Nelson Mandela Street, the entry to Swakopmund, the municipality has temporarily closed the section of the road from the B2 Airport Circle turn-off to the intersection with Aukas street.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 5, the municipality said the section of that road will be closed from Thursday 07 July, until Monday, July 11 to allow for the maintenance work.

Motorists are therefore urged to use alternative transit routes and adhere to traffic regulations during the maintenance period.

