President Geingob to Chair SADC Organ Troika and FIB TCCs Extraordinary Summit

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, May 7 — President Hage G. Geingob, the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation (Troika), will preside over the Extraordinary Summit of the SADC Organ Troika and the Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) in Namibia on Monday, 8 May 2023.

The SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation is responsible for promoting peace and security in the SADC region, steering and providing member states with direction on matters that threaten peace, security and stability in the area.

The Extraordinary Summit plus the FIB TCCs will be attended by the Heads of State and Government of the SADC Organ Troika, which comprises the Chairperson, President Hage G. Geingob, the Outgoing Chairperson of the SADC Organ, President Cyril Ramaphosa, and the Incoming Chairperson of the Organ, President Hakainde Hichilema. Additionally, Heads of State and Government from the Republic of Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Republic of Malawi, and the United Republic of Tanzania are expected to attend this summit, which will be preceded by a Ministerial Meeting on 7 May 2023.

The FIB is the force deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo within the UN peacekeeping mission, and the summit will discuss matters of peace and security in the region, as well as the security situation in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo. – Namibia Daily News