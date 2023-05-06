Finnish wave energy firm AW-Energy to produce green hydrogen in Namibia

By Staff Reporter

Helsinki, May 6 — Finnish wave energy technology developer, AW-Energy Oy, has signed an MOU with Namibian private energy generation company, Kaoko Green Energy Solutions, to explore the production of green hydrogen using renewable energy sources, including wave energy. The collaboration aims to cooperate and share knowledge for the development of clean and sustainable ocean energy resources, and to assess the feasibility of wave farm developments in Namibia. The partnership will involve the deployment of AW-Energy’s WaveRoller technology into Namibia’s energy mix, which works by generating electricity from the movement of waves.

The initiative is in line with Namibia’s aim to become a green hydrogen superpower in the next decade, positioning itself as a leader in emerging markets and an international exporter of green hydrogen. The government plans to use green hydrogen to decarbonize its economy and reduce emissions to net zero by 2050. The Namibian Green Hydrogen Council launched its strategy at COP27, supporting the country’s commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change. The project also aligns with Kaoko Green Energy Solutions’ vision for sustainable energy sources to help reduce the production costs of green hydrogen.

The first phase of the project will involve the fabrication and deployment of a WaveRoller wave farm on the coast of Swakopmund, Namibia, to provide renewable power to support in-land resettlement and development. The second phase will assess the capacity for wave farms in several locations in Namibia, and the third phase will expand wave energy plants to deliver power to the grid and help provide energy for desalination and green hydrogen projects. The initiative will help Namibia overcome energy shortages in the region by exploring alternative, untapped, and sustainable energy sources, such as ocean waves, which have the potential to provide a sustainable solution to the country’s energy needs and demands.

– Namibia Daily News