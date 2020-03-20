Malawi main opposition parties seal an alliance
- LILONGWE, March 20 — Two main Malawi opposition parties, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM have finally agreed on an electoral alliance in preparation for the impending fresh presidential election in the country. The leaders of the two parties, Lazarus Chakwera and Saulos Chilima, signed the deal in the capital, Lilongwe, Thursday witnessed by thousands of their parties’ supporters. The two opposition leaders said they have come together for the betterment of all Malawians and not individuals or a small group of people. UTM leader and Vice President of the country, Saulos Chilima, said Malawians have been suffering for so long and that the alliance marks the binging of a better change for the country. “Today the 19th March 2020, is the most important day in the history of this country: we are starting a real change from today following the journey we started after the constitutional court ruling on the May 2019 presidential election that nullified the elections on 3rd February 2020,” said Chilima. He urged the supporters of the two parties to register in their large numbers when registration for the fresh election starts so that they should vote and monitor the proceedings to ensure that no one tampers with the electoral process again. Chilima claimed that he has information that the state house is forcing telecommunication companies in the country to give them access to spy on people’s calls and said he has supporting documents which he can publish in the media if someone will challenge him. MCP leader, Lazarus Chakwera, also said change is near and all Malawians should not fear as the alliance is for those who wish the country good. The Malawi constitutional court on February 3 nullified the May 2019 presidential elections after both Chakwera and Chilima challenged the results citing mass irregularities. Xinhua