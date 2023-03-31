Al Jazeera Exposes Plunder of Natural Resources in Namibia and Zimbabwe

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, March 31 — Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit has exposed the plunder of natural resources in two African countries, Namibia and Zimbabwe, through its investigative journalism. In both cases, foreign companies have been implicated in exploiting Africa’s natural resources, and government officials have been accused of being complicit in illegal activities.

Award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has compared the Namibian and Zimbabwean cases, stating that the ministers implicated in Namibia were arrested, while those in Zimbabwe are being protected by the ruling party. He argues that the difference is a significant factor in understanding why Zimbabwe is suffering economically.

In Namibia, Al Jazeera’s “Anatomy of a Bribe” documentary exposed government ministers and public officials willing to sell off Namibia’s assets in return for millions of dollars in bribes. Using confidential documents provided by WikiLeaks, Al Jazeera journalists spent three months undercover posing as foreign investors looking to exploit the lucrative Namibian fishing industry. The country’s Minister of Fisheries was shown to be willing to use a front company to accept a $200,000 ‘donation.’

The documentary also featured exclusive testimony from a whistleblower who worked for Iceland’s largest fishing company. He revealed that his employers instructed him to bribe ministers and even the president in return for fishing rights worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The documentary has been watched 1.7 million times in three years.

In Zimbabwe, Al Jazeera’s “Gold Mafia” documentary exposes the illicit gold trade in the country. The documentary implicates several prominent individuals, including Henrietta Rushwaya, Uebert Angel, Simon Rudland, and Lamkesh Pattni, as well as institutions such as Fidelity Printers and Refineries and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA). The documentary has been watched 2.1 million times in just three days.

Smuggling is a big problem in Zimbabwe, and it is hurting the country’s economy. The government estimates that $1.5 billion is lost each year due to gold smuggling and $300 million due to tobacco smuggling. Fuel shortages have also contributed to smuggling, which results in the loss of revenue for the government.

Chin’ono’s comparison of the Namibian and Zimbabwean cases highlights the need for transparency and accountability in the exploitation of Africa’s natural resources. The lack of consequences for those involved in illegal activities contributes to the continued plunder of natural resources and undermines the economic development of the affected countries.

Al Jazeera’s investigative journalism serves as a powerful tool in exposing corruption and illegal activities that negatively impact countries’ economic growth and development. It is up to the governments of affected countries to take action against those implicated and hold them accountable for their actions. Only then can Africa’s natural resources be sustainably managed and contribute to the development of the continent. – Namibia Daily News