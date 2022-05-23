Trending Now
Home NationalCrime Police in the north need help to put dangerous criminals back behind bars
Police in the north need help to put dangerous criminals back behind bars
Crime

Police in the north need help to put dangerous criminals back behind bars

May 23, 2022

Staff Reporter

OSHAKATI, May 23 – Police have issued an urgent appeal to the public to report any of the eight dangerous prisoners who escaped through the roof of the Ondangwa Police Station holding cells on Sunday night at 20h51.

The men, who are wanted in connection with a range of serious crimes, are described as very dangerous. Members of the public are warned not to try and arrest them and family members instructed not to hide them from police

Information should be provided to the nearest police station on the numbers: Ondangwa 081 402 9009 /065 242650 or Ongwediva 081 387 3555 or Oshakati 081  3630666.

In a statement issued on Monday, the escapees are identified as 1. Angolan John Pedro (22) rape; 2. Namibian Nashilongo Gideon (27) murder and defeating the ends of justice 3. Angolan Dinu Tjipito (20) rape; 4. Angolan Fernando Segunda Rosalio (21) murder; 5. Namibian Eliaser Michael Andreas (27) housebreaking with the intent to steal and theft 6. Angolan Zizee Tjipito (23) robbery; 7. Namibian Teofelus Nauyoma (40) crimen injuria and defamation of character in connection with domestic violence and  8. Namibian Shinedima Stefanus @ Sixa (28) rape and housebreaking with the intent to steal and theft. – Namibia Daily News

 

CAST YOUR VOTES: Let the people decide on our subscription fee.

Choose one of the prices suggested below:

Post Views: 142
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Two Angolans in VAT refund saga sentenced

September 21, 2018

Hanse-Himarwa denies corruption charge

October 29, 2018

Lawyer and community activist’s fraud case postponed to...

November 5, 2018

Man executed for deadly SUV crash in central...

January 29, 2019

Tses man accused of murdering brother denied bail

May 8, 2018

Man arrested for raping 14-year old daughter.

August 26, 2021

Robbers target sleepy Drimiopsis settlement

September 19, 2018

Stabbed to death with a knife at Eengolo...

May 15, 2022

Westlane armed robbery suspects to plead to charges...

July 18, 2018

A 24 year old woman was raped by...

August 16, 2021