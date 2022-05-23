Police in the north need help to put dangerous criminals back behind bars

Staff Reporter

OSHAKATI, May 23 – Police have issued an urgent appeal to the public to report any of the eight dangerous prisoners who escaped through the roof of the Ondangwa Police Station holding cells on Sunday night at 20h51.

The men, who are wanted in connection with a range of serious crimes, are described as very dangerous. Members of the public are warned not to try and arrest them and family members instructed not to hide them from police

Information should be provided to the nearest police station on the numbers: Ondangwa 081 402 9009 /065 242650 or Ongwediva 081 387 3555 or Oshakati 081 3630666.

In a statement issued on Monday, the escapees are identified as 1. Angolan John Pedro (22) rape; 2. Namibian Nashilongo Gideon (27) murder and defeating the ends of justice 3. Angolan Dinu Tjipito (20) rape; 4. Angolan Fernando Segunda Rosalio (21) murder; 5. Namibian Eliaser Michael Andreas (27) housebreaking with the intent to steal and theft 6. Angolan Zizee Tjipito (23) robbery; 7. Namibian Teofelus Nauyoma (40) crimen injuria and defamation of character in connection with domestic violence and 8. Namibian Shinedima Stefanus @ Sixa (28) rape and housebreaking with the intent to steal and theft. – Namibia Daily News

