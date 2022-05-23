Four involved in a collision near the Game complex at Oshakati

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, May 23 – One person has been hospitalised after four vehicles were involved in an accident near the Game complex at the Oshakati main road T-junction in the early hours of Friday morning.

Oshana police spokesman, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, said it’s alleged that a Namibian woman (54) from Ongwediva, driving a white Toyota VVTI v6 Double Cab, failed to stop at the T-junction and her vehicle collided with three other vehicles. One was travelling in the opposite direction turning right, while another was going straight along the main road. A third vehicle travelling from the Game complex turning towards the Oshakati open market caused the Toyota Double Cab to collide with the Game complex wall.

The other three drivers were a Namibian man (40) from Ondjondjo with a silver Toyota Runx; a Namibian man (41) from Okandjengedi with a Toyota Corolla and a Namibian man (no age given) from Uupindi location with a black Opel Corsa. All vehicles are roadworthy and all drivers had valid licences.

The driver of the Toyota Double Cab was transported from the scene by state ambulance, said Inspector Aiyambo. – Namibia Daily News

