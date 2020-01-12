Pharmacy first” approach proves successful in reducing pressure on Britain’s NHS

LONDON, Jan. 12 -- More than 100,000 patients have had appointments with expert pharmacists in the last 10 weeks as part of the government's efforts to relieve pressure on Britain's National Health Service (NHS), according to a report released Sunday. The NHS Community Pharmacist Consultation Service (CPCS), a project introduced in October 2019, enables NHS 111 health advisers to refer patients with minor illnesses to their local pharmacy for assessment and treatment, relieving pressure on general practitioners (GPs) and Accident and Emergency departments. "I want to see pharmacists ready and able to do much more to help people stay healthy and prevent pressure on hospitals. This 'pharmacy first' approach makes life easier for patients and will help reduce pressure in the NHS," said Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock in a press release. It is just part of government's work to deliver on the people's priorities and strengthen the NHS, Hancock said. The report, released by the Department of Health and Social Care, said the role of pharmacists is an important part of the NHS Long-Term Plan, encouraging the public to make better use of clinical expertise closer to home. A total of 10,610 pharmacies are currently registered with the CPCS. Xinhau