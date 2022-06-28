Old Mutual-managed Tunga Real Estate Fund invests in affordable housing project in Mariental

Windhoek, June 28 – The Tunga Real Estate Fund, an unlisted property and housing fund managed by the Old Mutual Investment Group (Namibia) (Pty) Ltd, has made funding available to develop an initial 224 serviced erven and affordable houses in Mariental. The first phase of land servicing for 56 residential erven has been completed and the infrastructure and services have been handed over to the Mariental Municipality.

Sales have commenced and the homes have been completed. A further sub-division is underway which will produce 105 additional plots with more affordable serviced land available at lower overall purchase prices. Future phases and development will include walk-ups, offices and retail outlets, a solar farm, a school, and a clinic.

The development consists of modern two and three-bedroomed homes across 12 design options with buyers being able to decide on acquisition (plot and plan) what size home and the level of finishes they require. A Home-Owners Association (HOA) is also in place.

The investment forms part of Old Mutual Namibia’s unlisted property strategy targeted at the deployment of institutional funds in housing development projects to address the prevalent shortage of affordable housing opportunities across the country.

This project is being developed by Dynamo Property Developers, a Namibian company with a record of accomplishment in project unlocking. Additionally, “this project is a testament to our ability to raise institutional funds from some of Namibia’s leading institutional investors for deployment in projects that address Namibia’s most critical developmental needs, while still delivering commensurate returns for investors. Investors, principally representing pension fund members and policyholders, will benefit from positive returns and tangible investments in communities across the country,” says Lionel Kannemeyer, the Managing Director for the Old Mutual Investment Group.

About Old Mutual’s Alternative Investment function

Old Mutual’s Alternative Investment funds are managed by a team of dedicated investment professionals located in Namibia. The team manages a range of funds on behalf of the Old Mutual Group and third-party institutional investors targeting private equity, unlisted property, and infrastructure investments.