Trending Now
Home InternationalCRIME Cameroon separatists set off bomb in AFCON host city
Cameroon separatists set off bomb in AFCON host city
CRIME

Cameroon separatists set off bomb in AFCON host city

January 7, 2022

YAOUNDE, Jan. 7 — Separatist fighters in Cameroon’s restive English-speaking region of Southwest have set off an improvised explosive device (IED) in the town of Limbe which will host matches of the Africa Cup Nations (AFCON), according to local police.

No one was injured in the explosion which went off early Thursday at Half Mile neighborhood of the city which will host Group F AFCON matches including Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania and Gambia.

Separatist fighters who have vowed to disrupt AFCON in the city said on social media they were responsible for the blast and stressed that it was “a warning sign of what we will do during AFCON”.

Separatist leaders had said they do not want AFCON matches to take place in a region “at war”.
Cameroon army has deployed additional ammunitions and troops to the region who undertake routine day and night patrols.

Separatists had since 2017 been clashing with government forces in Anglophone regions of Southwest and Northwest where they want to create an independent nation they call “Ambazonia”.
AFCON will officially begin on Sunday in the capital Yaounde and will run for four weeks – XINHUA

Post Views: 55
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

S. Africa’s National Assembly “extensively destroyed” by fire:...

January 3, 2022

Five killed in shooting spree in U.S. Colorado

December 28, 2021

Man arrested for shooting dead seven family members...

December 26, 2021

Capturing sons of drug lord “El Chapo” Mexico’s...

December 17, 2021

Person arrested for South Africa’s parliament fire: minister

January 2, 2022

Uganda asks DR Congo-based rebels to surrender under...

December 13, 2021

Britain’s high court grants Julian Assange’s extradition to...

December 10, 2021



100% secure your website.