Nigerian and Namibian Studios Partner for Epic Movie Production

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Oct. 28 — In an exciting collaboration, Nigerian studio Play Network Studios and Namibian studio Mondjila Studios have teamed up to produce a groundbreaking film titled “The Skeleton Coast.” This cinematic endeavour unfolds against the awe-inspiring backdrop of Namibia’s Skeleton Coast, a remote and treacherous stretch of coastline renowned for its shipwrecks and unforgiving conditions.

“The Skeleton Coast” represents an ambitious undertaking, poised to be the most extensive collaborative film production ever witnessed on the African continent. Under the direction of Robert Peters, the film assembles a stellar cast of actors hailing from various African countries, including Thapelo Mokoena (South Africa), Dima Okojie (Nigeria), Tjuna Daringo (Namibia), Mawuli Gavor (Ghana), Cindy Mahlangu (South Africa), Damilola Adegbite (Nigeria), and the esteemed Golden Globe and Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts.

At its core, the film weaves a compelling narrative that explores the Skeleton Coast through the lens of local bushmen tribes, who have come to refer to it as “The Land God Made in Anger.” The Skeleton Coast serves as a captivating juxtaposition of beauty and peril, and the film delves into the intricate relationship between the land and its people.

“The Skeleton Coast” bears immense significance on multiple fronts. Firstly, it stands as a testament to the capacity of African studios to produce large-scale, high-quality films independently, devoid of external investment. This underscores the burgeoning potential of the African film industry. Secondly, the film boasts a cast of African actors, reflecting the ever-increasing diversity of African cinema, and shattering the boundaries of continental cinema. Lastly, the film unfolds an authentically African story from an African perspective, subverting the traditional narrative of Africa as a region solely defined by poverty and conflict.

Anticipated for release in 2024, “The Skeleton Coast” promises to be a cinematic masterpiece that will undoubtedly captivate audiences both within Africa and around the globe. This collaborative effort symbolizes the prowess and unity of African cinema, paving the way for more extraordinary stories to be shared with the world.